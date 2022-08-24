 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

