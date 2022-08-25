Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
