Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99.28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
