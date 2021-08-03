For the drive home in Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
