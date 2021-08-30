This evening's outlook for Fremont: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it w…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday…
Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 50% ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mp…