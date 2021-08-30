 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

