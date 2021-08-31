For the drive home in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 50% ch…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday…
This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Thursday. It shoul…
Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible.…