Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.