Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.