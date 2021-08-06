 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News