For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
