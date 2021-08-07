Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
