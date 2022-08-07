This evening in Fremont: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…