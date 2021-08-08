This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101.85. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance o…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wil…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skie…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …