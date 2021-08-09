This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 99.36. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance o…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Monday. Temperatures are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. Temperature…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Fremont folks should…