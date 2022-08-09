This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
