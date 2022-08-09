Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.