Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

