This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
