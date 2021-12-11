Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.