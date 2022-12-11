Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of freezing fog. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
