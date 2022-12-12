Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We wil…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 …
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.