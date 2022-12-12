Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.