Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

