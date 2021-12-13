This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Friday, with temperatur…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.