Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

