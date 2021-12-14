 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 33 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News