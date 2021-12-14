This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 33 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degre…