Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

