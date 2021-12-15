This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 28F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …