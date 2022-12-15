This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
