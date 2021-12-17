This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…