Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

