This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
