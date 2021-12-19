Fremont's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see…