Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.