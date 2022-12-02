Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 12F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
