For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 19F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
