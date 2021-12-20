 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 19F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

