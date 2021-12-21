Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
