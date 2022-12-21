 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Windy. Snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

