Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

