Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
