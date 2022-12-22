 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

