Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

