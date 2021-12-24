 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

