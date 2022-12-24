This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
