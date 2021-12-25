 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

