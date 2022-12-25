 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy and becoming windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

