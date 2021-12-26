 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

