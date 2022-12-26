 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

