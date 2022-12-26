Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. 0 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…