Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

