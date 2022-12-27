 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

