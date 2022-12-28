Fremont's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
