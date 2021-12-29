Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.