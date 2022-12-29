 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

