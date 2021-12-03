Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.