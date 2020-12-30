Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 11.19. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.