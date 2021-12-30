 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

